It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Tom Welling back on our TV screens where he belongs!

The Smallville star is set to return to the small screen, joining Lucifer's third season. The casting announcement was made at the Fox supernatural drama's panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, with Welling come out to surprise the audience.

The former Clark Kent is set to play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is everything Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is not: strategic, reserved and well-respected. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things they have in common. Both men are charming, charismatic and handsome as hell.

And, of course, fans can expect to see him develop a connection with Decker (Lauren German), something that will bringing out Lucifer's devilish traits. Love triangle activated!