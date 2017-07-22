It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Tom Welling back on our TV screens where he belongs!
The Smallville star is set to return to the small screen, joining Lucifer's third season. The casting announcement was made at the Fox supernatural drama's panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, with Welling come out to surprise the audience.
The former Clark Kent is set to play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is everything Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is not: strategic, reserved and well-respected. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things they have in common. Both men are charming, charismatic and handsome as hell.
And, of course, fans can expect to see him develop a connection with Decker (Lauren German), something that will bringing out Lucifer's devilish traits. Love triangle activated!
Since hanging up the Superman cape in 2011 when Smallville ended, Welling has mostly worked behind the camera, executive-producing The CW's Hellcats. Recently, Welling starred in The Choice, and his other movie roles include Draft Day and Cheaper By the Dozen.
Welling's turn on Lucifer marks his first TV role since playing Clark Kent/Superman for 10 years.
In its third season, which is set to premiere on Oct. 2, fans will see Lucifer on a mission to find out who kidnapped him and why his angel wings are back.
Lucifer returns Monday, Oct. 2 on Fox.