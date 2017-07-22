Mandy Moore Is the Queen of Instagram With Her Epic Throwback Photos

Mandy Moore knows how to give us all the feels on This Is Us, but she also knows how to get us feeling nostalgic with her Instagram.

The former child star has a penchant for kicking it old school with her plethora of #tbt and #fbf posts on her Instagram account and we aren't the only one are feeling her too-cute throwback photos—her 1.4 million fans also dig.

Moore first caught the world's attention with sugary pop hit "Candy" in 1999 and then she charmed the world with her roles in A Walk to Remember, How to Deal and Chasing Liberty. Over the past 18 years, the 33-year-old has grown from a teen pop star and into a serious actress.

From hanging out in the '90s with fellow teen pop star Justin Timberlake to too-cute baby pics and early modeling snaps, the photogenic star is crushing the adorable Instagram game.

Get a look at some of her most epic throwback moments...