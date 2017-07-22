Mandy Moore Is the Queen of Instagram With Her Epic Throwback Photos

Mandy Moore knows how to give us all the feels on This Is Us, but she also knows how to get us feeling nostalgic with her Instagram.
The former child star has a penchant for kicking it old school with her plethora of #tbt and #fbf posts on her Instagram account and we aren't the only one are feeling her too-cute throwback photos—her 1.4 million fans also dig.
Moore first caught the world's attention with sugary pop hit "Candy" in 1999 and then she charmed the world with her roles in A Walk to Remember, How to Deal and Chasing Liberty. Over the past 18 years, the 33-year-old has grown from a teen pop star and into a serious actress.
From hanging out in the '90s with fellow teen pop star Justin Timberlake to too-cute baby pics and early modeling snaps, the photogenic star is crushing the adorable Instagram game.
Get a look at some of her most epic throwback moments...
March 30, 2017: "Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! #tbt #memories."
Feb. 10, 2017: "If there were any lingering questions about whether or not I choreographed La La Land...... #notthatmandymoore #theresanotherone #jazzhands? #fbf."
Feb. 17, 2017: "Not a whole lot has changed. #fbf."
March 3, 2017: "When you realize the weekend is upon us.... #fbf #mullet."
March 16, 2017: "Back in my dancing days. #tbt."
March 23, 2017: "Livin' that Disney life... #tbt #wishmymomhadkeptthatsesamestreettop."
March 21, 2017: "There was a flood at my parents house and it forced them to go through everything and figure out what to keep and what to toss. It also meant that I inherited a TON of old photos from my childhood (so be prepared for more tbts and fbfs), including this gem. Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, "Candy". This was most certainly taken while on the road, opening up for *NSYNC on their amphitheater tour in the summer of '99 (and by open I mean we were on a tiny, rickety side stage performing for folks as they walked through the gates, not on the main stage). #memories #platformflipflopsandtubetop #summerof99."
July 7, 2017: "Mood. Bring on the weekend. #fbf."
June 29, 2017: "More evidence that I am NOT a triple threat. #notadancer #tbt."
June 23, 2017: "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise; permed bangs are always a good idea. #fbf #firstheadshot."
June 15, 2017: "This little lady had NO idea that one day she'd spend 8 weeks underwater shooting a movie that miiiight make people think twice before diving in the ocean. #tbt #47metersdown."
Jan. 12, 2017: "Mom! Seriously with these micro bangs? Oh, the early 90s were not my friend. #tbt."
When not acting as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, Moore voices the role of Rapunzel on the series Tangled, based on the 2010 animated Disney film.
Moore is slated to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Darkest Minds, due out in 2018.