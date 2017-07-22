Beyoncé had herself the mother of all girls' nights out Friday night.

The singer, who welcomed her and Jay-Z's twins a little more than a month ago, attended FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles with sister and fellow pop star Solange. Bey was spotted dancing on the side of the stage as Missy Elliott performed.

Missy announced Beyoncé was on the side of the stage during her performance and said, "Hey Girl!" Missy also gave shout-outs to Solange, Katy Perry and Tyler the Creator.

On Saturday morning, Missy posted a photo of the three on her Instagram Stories feed.

"My good sis Solange & my sis Bey have always shown me love from day 1! I'm humbled," Missy wrote.