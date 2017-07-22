Beyoncé had herself the mother of all girls' nights out Friday night.
The singer, who welcomed her and Jay-Z's twins a little more than a month ago, attended FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles with sister and fellow pop star Solange. Bey was spotted dancing on the side of the stage as Missy Elliott performed.
Missy announced Beyoncé was on the side of the stage during her performance and said, "Hey Girl!" Missy also gave shout-outs to Solange, Katy Perry and Tyler the Creator.
On Saturday morning, Missy posted a photo of the three on her Instagram Stories feed.
"My good sis Solange & my sis Bey have always shown me love from day 1! I'm humbled," Missy wrote.
Beyoncé dancing to @MissyElliott at @FYFFEST backstage (July 21). pic.twitter.com/LaeCjaX7Yr— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 22, 2017
Janet Jackson was also spotted in the crowd, getting escorted toward the main stage after Missy's performance.
Beyoncé gave birth to her and Jay-Z's twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter in June and last week shared the first photo of the babies, who join 5-year-old sister Blue Ivy Carter.
A day before the picture reveal, the singer was photographed with her husband at Vic Mensa's debut album The Autobiography listening party in Los Angeles.
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant