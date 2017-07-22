Victoria Beckham is not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

The fashion designer and Spice Girls singer posted on her Instagram Stories Feed Friday night adorable photos of her and husband David Beckham's youngest of their four kids, six-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, playing with Spice Girls dolls.

Victoria, aka Posh Spice, is depicted in a black mini dress, a skimpier version of the one the singer wore in the group's breakout 1995 music video "Wannabe."

"When you find out Mummy was a pop star!! Xxx," Victoria wrote.

"Harper loves her Spice Girl dolls!" she added. "Spice up your life!"

Let's reiterate that Victoria, a Spice Girl, gave her daughter Spice Girl dolls, because again, she's pretty darn cool.