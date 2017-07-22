Victoria Beckham is not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
The fashion designer and Spice Girls singer posted on her Instagram Stories Feed Friday night adorable photos of her and husband David Beckham's youngest of their four kids, six-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, playing with Spice Girls dolls.
Victoria, aka Posh Spice, is depicted in a black mini dress, a skimpier version of the one the singer wore in the group's breakout 1995 music video "Wannabe."
"When you find out Mummy was a pop star!! Xxx," Victoria wrote.
"Harper loves her Spice Girl dolls!" she added. "Spice up your life!"
Let's reiterate that Victoria, a Spice Girl, gave her daughter Spice Girl dolls, because again, she's pretty darn cool.
The set of dolls Harper played with features Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, in her iconic Union Jack dress, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, in her signature leopard-print halter top and matching flared pants, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, in a pink satin halter mini dress, and Mel C., aka Sporty Spice, wearing a black sports bra and sweatpants with white racing stripes.
Galoob Toys released eight different sets of Spice Girl dolls from 1997 to 1999.