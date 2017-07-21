Nicole Brown's sister is trying to remain at peace after O.J. Simpson was granted parole.

As the notorious football star prepares to be released from the Nevada Lovelock Correctional Center as early as Oct. 1, 2017, Tanya Brown is speaking out and revealing her emotions during Thursday's highly publicized hearing.

"As I was watching the parole hearing, it brought me back 23 years ago when I was sitting in that courtroom. The sweaty hands, the anxiety, like going up that hill on a roller coaster and you don't know what's going to come on you or know what's going to happen on the other side," she shared with E! News during a phone interview. "It is what it is. There's nothing we can do about it and it's time to move on."

Tanya continued, "I do what I can to make the choice of accepting what I can't change or control because I'm just going to be an angry person. For me that just works."

As soon as the decision was made, Tanya said she turned off her TV and "started my work day again."