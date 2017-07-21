Mercedes "MJ" Javid cannot wait to marry the love of her life.

As a new season of Shahs of Sunset kicks off, viewers can likely expect plenty of drama involving the cast. But no matter what obstacle is thrown her way, MJ knows that fiancé Tommy Feight has her back.

"We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs and it's particularly going to be shown this season on the show," she teased to E! News' Erin Lim. "My dad took a turn for his health and honestly, we moved our residence, Tommy and I moved in together. All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don't pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another."

MJ continued, "That makes me even more excited to be engaged and planning a wedding."