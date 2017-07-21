Mercedes "MJ" Javid cannot wait to marry the love of her life.
As a new season of Shahs of Sunset kicks off, viewers can likely expect plenty of drama involving the cast. But no matter what obstacle is thrown her way, MJ knows that fiancé Tommy Feight has her back.
"We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs and it's particularly going to be shown this season on the show," she teased to E! News' Erin Lim. "My dad took a turn for his health and honestly, we moved our residence, Tommy and I moved in together. All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don't pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another."
MJ continued, "That makes me even more excited to be engaged and planning a wedding."
While the wedding day has not been finalized, the Bravolebrity confirmed to us that her wedding dress will be from Pedram Couture. In addition, co-star and close friend Reza Farahan will be part of the wedding party.
"I want the celebration to be as small and intimate as possible," she explained. "Maybe 200-ish and you won't be there if you were rooting for us to fail."
This season on Shahs of Sunset, cast member Asa Soltan Rahmati will document her pregnancy journey for the first time. Simultaneously, viewers will witness MJ's desire to expand her family.
Ultimately, the reality star wants to get married first before getting pregnant. At the same time, she's working with fitness trainer Craig Ramsay in hopes of getting into better shape.
"I want to get healthy not just for the wedding, but also to be able to—God willing—try to get pregnant and chase some babies around a park," she shared with us before citing Chrissy Teigen and Khloe Kardashian as her inspirations. You can do it, MJ!
Shahs of Sunset airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
To hear more from Mercedes "MJ" Javid, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.