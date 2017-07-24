This Drugstore Lipstick Beauty Hack Works Wonders

When it comes to lips, bold is better.

If you're already daring enough to go for a bright color, then you clearly want it to have a punch. Fuchsia, orange, hot pink, blue, purple—there are so many hues of lipstick, yet a perfect pout is less about the actual color and more about its luminosity. If you want to truly pop, like Winnie Harlow and Lineisy Montero, add one step to your lipstick routine.

To get the quality results of a designer lip product, create a pigmented base before applying lipstick using the exact same product. Confused? Watch the video above!