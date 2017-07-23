Three's a crowd!

The drama was brewing in the Famously Single house this week once Dr. Darcy Sterling challenged the single celebrities to set each other up on dates with their friends.

Karina Smirnoff literally found herself caught between two men after Malika Haqq introduced her very, very handsome friend, Shar. The tension was thick as the Dancing With the Stars pro attempted to make conversation with her good-looking suitor as Chad Johnson awkwardly sat on her other side!

Meanwhile, Calum Best got drunk and eventually lashed out at all his roommates after feeling the sting of rejection from several women throughout the night.