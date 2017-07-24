Instead, she focused on other things like Nobleman, the men's luxury magazine she launched with husband Doug. Stars who have appeared on its cover include Matt Damon and Jeremy Renner. She also started the blog OCLydia, which she calls "an outlet for my girly side." There's also her jewelry line, LYDIAM, made up of dainty pieces that can be worn altogether or separate.

With so much going on in her life, fans were surprised when it was announced she'd be re-joining the show for season 12. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Lydia explains why.

"Since I walked away, it's been an open conversation," she said. "It was never, ‘Okay, goodbye, I'll never see you again.'"