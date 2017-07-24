9 Genius Gifts for the Tequila Lover in Your Life

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Hil

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bella Thorne

Saturday Savings: Bella Thorne's Boots Are Now Half the Price

ESC: Best Dressed, Jada Pinkett Smith

Best Dressed of the Week: Jada Pinkett Smith, Céline Dion & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Tequila Day

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.

It's a story you know all too well, but that doesn't mean you've sworn the good stuff off completely. Quite the opposite, in fact. If you're someone who loves tequila, you really love tequila. And if you're not one of those people, chances are you know one of those people. What can we say: Tequila people are a breed of their own. A fun and rowdy, yet-sophisticated, breed, and today (on National Tequila Day of all days) we celebrate those people.

How you ask? By gifting them with some tequila-inspired gear, of course! 

Branded: Tequila Day

Cocktail Book

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, $13

Branded: Tequila Day

Shot Glasses

Izola Twain Shot Glass Set, $30

Branded: Tequila Day

Phone Case

Casetify Tequila iPhone Case, $40

Article continues below

Branded: Tequila Day

Snapback

Reason Clothing Tequila Shots Snapback, $14

Branded: Tequila Day

Dog Toy

Haute Diggity Dog Puptron Tequila Bottle Dog Toy, $12

Branded: Tequila Day

Blender

Vitamix S50 Blender, $399

Article continues below

Branded: Tequila Day

T-Shirt

Chaser Tequila, Tacos & Naps Tee, $44

Branded: Tequila Day

Margarita Glasses

Bay Isle Home Hinesburg Margarita Glass (Set of 4), $59

Branded: Tequila Day

Sun Hat

Sweet1985 Tequila Por Favor Hat, $52

Article continues below

And, yes: You can give them actual alcohol, too. But we'll leave that selection process up to you.

Cheers! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Life/Style , Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.