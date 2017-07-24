Bella Hadid's Sneakers Are Perfect for Girls' Night Out

ESC: Bella Hadid

Splash News

GNO (a.k.a Girls' Night Out), it's a monthly (if not weekly) event where you get together with your best girlfriends and paint the town red.

For those of us familiar with the specific affair, we know spending an entire night in six-inch stilettos is less than ideal. The first couple hours fly by (because you're dancing up a storm), but around hour four it's inevitable your feet might start to scream for help. To skip the whole having to wear a Band-Aid for the next week thing, you might want to consider swapping your old shoes for some more comfortable options.

So let Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum and other style stars inspire a new kind of night-out footwear.

Faux Fur Slides

Start scrolling for alternative, fashionable options that will look just as good as your go-to pumps, but will spare your toes the morning-after pain.

ESC: Cindy Bruna

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

The model's white sneakers and black romper combo is both comfortable and cute. Perfect for a GNO! If you're looking for a dressier sneaker, swap out plain, white ones for a shoe with some color or embellishments.

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Converse

Chuck Taylor Shoreline Sneaker, $50

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Vans

Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $55

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Sam Edleman

Leya Faux Fur- Trimmed Leather Slip-On Sneakers, $100

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

BCBGeneration

Casey Sneaker, $89

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Jslides

Tassel Slip-On Sneaker, Was: $135, Now: $90

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Avec Les Filles

Vera Sneaker, $128

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Adidas

Superstar Shoes, $80

ESC: Heidi Klum

Luis Yllanes / Splash News

Heidi Klum

Summer is officially sandal season! Here Heidi's rocking black strappy sandals with a maxi dress, a perfect look for a night out (especially while on vacation). If you want to add a little height to your look, pick a sandal with a platform.

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Giuseppe Zanotti

Gomrock Sandal, Was: $795, Now: $557

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Rebecca Minkoff

Evonne Sandal, $125

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Aquazzura

Eden Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals, $990

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Sole Society

Odette Scalloped Ankle Strap Flat Sandal, $70

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Nine West

Volor Ankle Strap Sandal, $80

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Halogen

Eliza Flat Sandal, $90

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Melissa

Harmonic Bow III Flip Flop, $55

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Linea Paolo

Ricky Genuine Calf Hair Ankle Strap Sandal, Was: $100, Now: $60

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Free People

Kate Wedge, Was: $178, Now: $89

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Schutz

Telsa Sandal, Was: $180, Now: $126

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

River Island

Pink Embroidered Flatform Sandals, $90

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Fenty Puma by Rihanna

Leather Bow Creeper Sandal, $140

ESC: Martha Hunt

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Martha Hunt

The VS Angel is donning the 'It' shoe of the moment: Slides. They're easy to slip on as you're making your way out and they really do look effortlessly fashionable. If you like a closed-toe style, then choose a cute mule instead. 

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Kate Spade New York

Brie Slide Sandal, $168

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Steve Madden

Ciara Slide, $70

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Mystique

Slide Sandal, $154

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Forever 21

Rhinestone Loafer Slides, $28

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

H&M

Sandals, $18

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Mango

Link Embroidered Loafers, Was: $100, Now: $50

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Valentino

Rockstud Strappy Flat, $895

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Loeffler Randall

Pollie Flat, Was: $295, Now: $192

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Seychelles

Prospect Tie Front Flat, $100

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Sophia Webster

Chiara Metallic Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats, $375

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

ASOS

Lola Ballet Flats, $29

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Charlotte Russe

Pom Pom Pointed Toe Flats, Was: $23, Now: $12

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Miu Miu

Crystal-Embellished Leather Trimmed Velvet Ballet Flats, $990

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Gucci

Marmont Fringed Suede Slingback Flats, $695

ESC: Bella Hadid

Splash News

Bella Hadid

The model stepped out in an all-white ensemble complete with a pair of classic sneakers.

Want to dress up your sneaker game? Swap out a plain sneaker for an edgy pair of boots.

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Zara

Silver Platform Brogues With Fringe, $50

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Shellys London

Emma Platform Oxford, $120

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Urge

KT Sneaker, Was: $170, Now: $119

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Dr. Martens

Favilla II Tassel Slip On Shoe, Was: $120, Now: $66

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Jeffrey Campbell

Civil Pearly Heeled Beaded Tassel Loafer, $160

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Bella Vita

Hadley Buckle Bootie, $115

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Topshop

Amy2 Studded Boot, $160

ESC: Shoes For Night Out

Balenciaga

Buckled Cut Out Leather Ankle Boots, $1,275

And a piece of advice: Wearing platform sneakers or flatforms can give you that same desired height just without the hurt.

So ditch your heels and take the city by storm in flats!

