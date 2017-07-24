Splash News
GNO (a.k.a Girls' Night Out), it's a monthly (if not weekly) event where you get together with your best girlfriends and paint the town red.
For those of us familiar with the specific affair, we know spending an entire night in six-inch stilettos is less than ideal. The first couple hours fly by (because you're dancing up a storm), but around hour four it's inevitable your feet might start to scream for help. To skip the whole having to wear a Band-Aid for the next week thing, you might want to consider swapping your old shoes for some more comfortable options.
So let Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum and other style stars inspire a new kind of night-out footwear.
Start scrolling for alternative, fashionable options that will look just as good as your go-to pumps, but will spare your toes the morning-after pain.
The model's white sneakers and black romper combo is both comfortable and cute. Perfect for a GNO! If you're looking for a dressier sneaker, swap out plain, white ones for a shoe with some color or embellishments.
Tassel Slip-On Sneaker, Was: $135, Now: $90
Vera Sneaker, $128
Superstar Shoes, $80
Summer is officially sandal season! Here Heidi's rocking black strappy sandals with a maxi dress, a perfect look for a night out (especially while on vacation). If you want to add a little height to your look, pick a sandal with a platform.
Gomrock Sandal, Was: $795, Now: $557
Evonne Sandal, $125
Eliza Flat Sandal, $90
Ricky Genuine Calf Hair Ankle Strap Sandal, Was: $100, Now: $60
Kate Wedge, Was: $178, Now: $89
Telsa Sandal, Was: $180, Now: $126
The VS Angel is donning the 'It' shoe of the moment: Slides. They're easy to slip on as you're making your way out and they really do look effortlessly fashionable. If you like a closed-toe style, then choose a cute mule instead.
Brie Slide Sandal, $168
Ciara Slide, $70
Slide Sandal, $154
Sandals, $18
Link Embroidered Loafers, Was: $100, Now: $50
Rockstud Strappy Flat, $895
Pollie Flat, Was: $295, Now: $192
Prospect Tie Front Flat, $100
Lola Ballet Flats, $29
Pom Pom Pointed Toe Flats, Was: $23, Now: $12
Crystal-Embellished Leather Trimmed Velvet Ballet Flats, $990
The model stepped out in an all-white ensemble complete with a pair of classic sneakers.
Want to dress up your sneaker game? Swap out a plain sneaker for an edgy pair of boots.
Emma Platform Oxford, $120
KT Sneaker, Was: $170, Now: $119
Favilla II Tassel Slip On Shoe, Was: $120, Now: $66
Hadley Buckle Bootie, $115
Amy2 Studded Boot, $160
And a piece of advice: Wearing platform sneakers or flatforms can give you that same desired height just without the hurt.
So ditch your heels and take the city by storm in flats!