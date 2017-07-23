Scar? What scar?

George was holding his head up high on Sunday night's episode of Botched after Dr. Paul Nassif concealed his severe facial laceration from a moped accident and reconnected his lopsided, mismatched eyebrow. But the road to symmetry wasn't quite so pretty because Dr. Nassif had to use tissue expanders in the patient's forehead to get the best result.

Poor George had to walk around with an "alien head" for weeks, but in the end it was all worth it once it came time for his big reveal. "Now since my surgery with Dr. Nassif, I finally have just two eyebrows and I don't have to remember my nearly fatal accident every time I look in the mirror," George said.