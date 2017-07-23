Botched Recap: Dr. Paul Nassif Expands Patient's Forehead to Fix Severe Scar From a Moped Accident

Scar? What scar?

George was holding his head up high on Sunday night's episode of Botched after Dr. Paul Nassif concealed his severe facial laceration from a moped accident and reconnected his lopsided, mismatched eyebrow.  But the road to symmetry wasn't quite so pretty because Dr. Nassif had to use tissue expanders in the patient's forehead to get the best result.

Poor George had to walk around with an "alien head" for weeks, but in the end it was all worth it once it came time for his big reveal. "Now since my surgery with Dr. Nassif, I finally have just two eyebrows and I don't have to remember my nearly fatal accident every time I look in the mirror," George said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Terry Dubrow reconstructed patient Stephanie's breasts after a foolish plastic surgeon gave her botched implants when she was only 17.

The docs also met with Elizabeth, an adult film star, who was having trouble with her gigantic, polypropylene implants. But once her exam was complete, the unevenness in her 4,000cc boobs were the least of problems. Two words: Breast disaster!

Watch the recap video above to see what went down in this week's episode!

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

