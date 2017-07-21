Jimmy Kimmel's baby boy is on the road to recovery and is all smiles in a new photo.

In early May, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made an emotional announcement on his show, saying that he and wife Molly McNearney recently welcomed their second child together, son William John Kimmel, who had to have heart surgery due to a congenital heart defect. Kimmel said days later that the boy, nicknamed Billy, was "doing very well," adding, "He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well."

The host gave another update Friday.

"Billy is three months old today and doing great," Kimmel said on social media. "Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got."