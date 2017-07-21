Jimmy Kimmel's baby boy is on the road to recovery and is all smiles in a new photo.
In early May, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made an emotional announcement on his show, saying that he and wife Molly McNearney recently welcomed their second child together, son William John Kimmel, who had to have heart surgery due to a congenital heart defect. Kimmel said days later that the boy, nicknamed Billy, was "doing very well," adding, "He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well."
The host gave another update Friday.
"Billy is three months old today and doing great," Kimmel said on social media. "Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got."
In his announcement about his newborn son's ailment, Kimmel, a father of four who also shares 3-year-old daughter Jane with his wife, spoke out against President Donald Trump's past proposal to cut almost $6 billion from the budget of the National Institutes of Health, which is used for research on diseases and treatments, and his ongoing plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which ensures coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions, like the one his son has. Many conservatives were angry the host got political.
"We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all. You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you'd never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition," he said. "If you baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"
Kimmel also said at the time Billy will have to have another open heart procedure in three to six months and that when he's in his early teens, he will need a "third and hopefully non-invasive procedure" to replace a valve.
"No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," he said. "It just shouldn't happen. Not here."