Logan Browning has been killin' the hair game with her red-carpet-ready curly styles.

It's safe to say that the Dear White People star is fearless when it comes to her hair, from the copper-wired ponytail to the braid-to-curl Diana Ross-like hair. We've noted her innovative styling on the red carpet, leading us to ask, "Who is responsible for these stop-and-stare looks?"

Cue Nai'vasha Johnson, the bombshell's trusted stylist who also works with John Legend, Uzo Aduba and Wanda Sykes. The beauty pro creates unique looks for each of her clients that are based in their nature hair texture. "I actually love the inspiration I get from straight hairstyles. I see a great style, then I interpret with texture," she told E! News.