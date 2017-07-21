How to Get Dear White People Star Logan Browning's Flawless Curls

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares How to Match Your Lipstick to Your Wine

ESC: Hair Removal

Finally, a Hair Removal Guide for Every Part of Your Body

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Logan Browning has been killin' the hair game with her red-carpet-ready curly styles. 

It's safe to say that the Dear White People star is fearless when it comes to her hair, from the copper-wired ponytail to the braid-to-curl Diana Ross-like hair. We've noted her innovative styling on the red carpet, leading us to ask, "Who is responsible for these stop-and-stare looks?"

Cue Nai'vasha Johnson, the bombshell's trusted stylist who also works with John Legend, Uzo Aduba and Wanda Sykes. The beauty pro creates unique looks for each of her clients that are based in their nature hair texture. "I actually love the inspiration I get from straight hairstyles. I see a great style, then I interpret with texture," she told E! News. 

Photos

7 High-Tech Beauty Products Making Your Beauty Routine Easier

But wait, it gets better. Anyone with curly tresses knows that the secret to frizz-free curls is effective products. And, finding the right products for your unique texture often includes a lot of trial and error (read: bad hair days). To make the struggle less real, Nai'vasha broke down all of our favorite styles into steps and products. 

Now you can rock Logan Browning-level curls any day of the week, no red carpet necessary. 

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Instagram

Fierce & Fearless

"I used a wide tooth from the roots to the mid-shaft of the hair to create volume," said Nai'vasha Johnson. 

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Phyto

Specific Curl Legend Curl Sculpting Cream-Gel, $28

 

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Phyto

PhytoSpecific Curl Legend Curl Energizing Spray, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Moroccanoil

Carbon Detangling Comb, $16

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Instagram

High Hopes

"It took all of 10-15 minutes to create," noted the pro. Surprising, right? After smoothing the celeb's hair into a ponytail, the stylist wrapped it in 100 percent pure copper wire. "I bought [the wire] from an African jewelry maker on the street. I paid him $3 for it."

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Westinghouse

Copper Wire, $4.09

Article continues below

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Kerastase

Laque Couture, $37

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Casual Curls

"I actually style her hair wet, and then I go in and I diffuse it. The diffuser is a big deal, and the technique is really important," she told us. "I turn the diffuser on, and I hold it in front of her. The diffuser never actually touches her hair."

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Babyliss Pro

"I use the Babyliss Pro. It has a Ferrari engine, please and thank you. It's bad and boujee. It's powerful with an even heat distribution, but doesn't damage the hair. It's also pretty quiet."

Volare V1 Dryer with Ferrari Designed Engine, $179.95 + Rapido Dryer Diffuser, $14.95

Article continues below

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Kerastase

Elixir Ultime Beautifying Oil Cream, $32.79

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Oribe

Smooth Style Serum, $54

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Instagram

Royal Knots

"I used the eco-gel with a toothbrush. I brushed her hair out, then parted it off in triangles to add a graphic, chic and Afrocentric look," she said. 

Article continues below

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

ECOCO

Olive Oil 16z Gel, $2.97

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Pull-It-Back Pony

After picking up a few hacks from her stylist, Logan actually completed this look herself. Nai'vasha's tip: "The secret to baby hair is a strong toothbrush and some good gel."

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Hick's

Edges Pomade, $15.29

Article continues below

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Instagram

It's Wavy, Baby

The beauty pros steps for pretty waves:

Step 1: Section the her hair into really small sections, from an inch to two inches.

Step 2: Add gel to the roots.

Step 3: Smooth it really tight with a bristle brush.

Step 4: Add the mouse on top to get enough movement to create the wave.

Step 5: Set it with a diffuser.

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Nairobi

Wrapp-It Shine Foaming Lotion, $10.20

ESC: Logan Browning Hair

Kerastase

Mousse Curl Ideal, $29.64

Article continues below

Not all of these products are cheap, but at least you know they work. 

It's time to invest in your curls! 

TAGS/ Logan Browning , Wanda Sykes , Uzo Aduba , John Legend , Style Collective , Hair , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.