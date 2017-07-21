Halle Berry Says She's ''Never Once Had a Birthday Party''

Say what?!

E! News caught up with Halle Berry during a red carpet appearance at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con where she opened up about "aging gracefully" and how she feels about her birthday coming up next month.

"As I've gotten older I realize that age is just a number," the Oscar-winning actress told Sibley Scoles while promoting her new flick Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

"It doesn't define me. It doesn't define my happiness or what I can and can't do as I get older."

The Kidnap star also explained that she's focused on being "a beacon for aging gracefully and accepting every stage of life that you're at."