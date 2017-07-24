In Ozark, Linney's first regular TV gig since The Big C, Wendy Byrde and her family move to the Ozark mountains after her husband, played by Jason Bateman, uproots them quickly. Oh yeah, he's also a financial advisor who has been laundering money for a drug kingpin. And the FBI is on to him. And local drug lords want his money. Things take a turn quickly. What was it that drew her to this particular show?

"Jason Bateman," she told E! News. "It's pretty simple, really. The material was wonderful, you don't want to do anything unless that's in place."

Linney said she saw tremendous potential in the characters and narrative.

"And I'm just at the point now where I don't want to spend my time with people I don't really, really like. It was a good decision that I made because this has been a joy," she said.