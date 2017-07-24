The last time fans saw Ozark's Laura Linney on TV on a regular basis was with Downton Abbey. And no, she wasn't in the Masterpiece series. She just introduced it, much to the bewilderment of viewers, but she still misses it.
"Oh sure, oh yeah. Of course. That was a very unexpected, wonderful job. People are very, very kind about it," Linney told E! News at the Ozark premiere. "I got a lot of reflected glory. I didn't do a thing for Downton Abbey except say, ‘Here's Downton Abbey.'"
Would she introduce the rumored movie? "I doubt it…There shouldn't be a place for me there," she said.
Wondering why Linney introduced Downton Abbey in the first place?
"Alistair Cooke, the longtime host of Masterpiece Theatre, used to describe himself as the headwaiter, leading guests to a fabulous meal," Rebecca Eaton, Masterpiece executive producer, said in 2013. "We feel that hosts create an atmosphere and provide context for the programs that follow. When Masterpiece did its rebranding in 2008, the series was divided into three seasons. We decided that having a different host for each season would help to differentiate the programming for the audience. Laura Linney is an elegant and classic as the dramas she introduces."
In Ozark, Linney's first regular TV gig since The Big C, Wendy Byrde and her family move to the Ozark mountains after her husband, played by Jason Bateman, uproots them quickly. Oh yeah, he's also a financial advisor who has been laundering money for a drug kingpin. And the FBI is on to him. And local drug lords want his money. Things take a turn quickly. What was it that drew her to this particular show?
"Jason Bateman," she told E! News. "It's pretty simple, really. The material was wonderful, you don't want to do anything unless that's in place."
Linney said she saw tremendous potential in the characters and narrative.
"And I'm just at the point now where I don't want to spend my time with people I don't really, really like. It was a good decision that I made because this has been a joy," she said.
Ozark is now streaming on Netflix.