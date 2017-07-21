For more than 20 years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have kept the spark alive in more ways than one.
Sure, there are those hot and heavy smooches on red carpets. And sometimes these two can't help but display some PDA at award shows.
But even as their love story plays out in the public eye, the pair has kept fans gasping, laughing and cheering them on thanks to their honest—and sometimes outrageous—quotes about love and marriage.
Thursday night was no different when Jada appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
When asked by a caller to share the wildest rumor she's heard about her family, the actress didn't hold back.
"The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers," she shared on the Bravo show. "I'm like, 'Yo, I wish! I wish.'"
Jada added, "I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together. We love to learn together and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. I guess that's the secret. We just really like each other."
Before we get our tickets to Jada's new movie titled Girls Trip, we decided to take a look back at some of the wildest quotes both she and Will have shared about each other.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
"I've heard all the things—their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing. But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe. I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Atlanta's Q100
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"There's really not a secret per se. If you don't get divorced that year, you get to add one more year to your marriage." — Will Smith to E! News
"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE...for us??? Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook.
Article continues below
Jackson Lee/ Splash News
"I'm not gonna be silly. I'm here to honor you. Just watching the piece with the kids it just takes me back to when we made them. Can't help but think about that. It's just amazing. It's like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!" — Will Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event
Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. He's a grown man. I trust that the man that Will is is a man of integrity. HE's got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good." —Jada Pinkett Smith on The Howard Stern Show
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
"In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are...NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! #Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's." — Will Smith on Facebook
Article continues below
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
"I never thought about being married or having a family. I didn't know anything about that because I came from a single mom so I always though I'd be a single mom and have a career. Then I found this beautiful man, Will. I got married to him and I got my bonus son Trey and then I got Jaden and I got Willow and I was able to create, for myself, something I never had—which means family." — Jada Pinkett Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
"She is just absolutely hardcore, like she absolutely is unfazed by the weight and the pressures of life. She is so calm and cool and easy in any situation. She can bear anything, and I just love that about her." — Will Smith to People
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
"If you really want to know, I'm thankful for the Hollywood scrutiny, that that's my problem. There are mothers out there losing their sons, their husbands, their daughters. I'm blessed. So scrutinize me. I'll take that any day over what the majority of my people are dealing with on a daily basis. I dare not complain." — Jada Pinkett Smith to American Way magazine
Article continues below
DaGreenTeam/Splash News
"He's been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that's something you can never take away. A lot of other things, you never know, other things might change...but one thing is for sure: I love him deeply and he is my best friend." — Jada Pinkett Smith on HuffPost Live
After 23 years together and two talented kids together, we'd say these two are more than just couple's goals.
Keep it real, Jada and Will. We love you for it.
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursdays at 11 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)