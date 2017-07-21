For more than 20 years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have kept the spark alive in more ways than one.

Sure, there are those hot and heavy smooches on red carpets. And sometimes these two can't help but display some PDA at award shows.

But even as their love story plays out in the public eye, the pair has kept fans gasping, laughing and cheering them on thanks to their honest—and sometimes outrageous—quotes about love and marriage.

Thursday night was no different when Jada appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When asked by a caller to share the wildest rumor she's heard about her family, the actress didn't hold back.