If You Like Fixer Upper, You're Going to Love These 7 Stores

You know Chip and Joanna Gaines

Not only are they the cutest couple ever, they're also pretty darn talented. If you've ever tuned into their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper (who hasn't?), you know Chip does the heavy lifting and Joanna takes over in the design department. And speaking of design: You're probably also familiar with their very specific farmhouse-inspired aesthetic.

Let's just say that at the end of each and every episode you're left with a hankering to seriously redecorate your entire home. 

But since we can't all make it to Waco, Texas to browse Magnolia Market for ourselves, we've curated a list of stores that will help you get that Fixer Upper look you're after. 

Branded: Fixer Upper
For pieces that feel unique with a story of their own, this site has an ever-changing collection that's right on-brand. 

Distinguished Floral II Print, $249; Farmhouse Table Lamp, $255; Nassau Arch Wall Mirror, $399

Branded: Fixer Upper
Be prepared to fall even more in love with this traveler's favorie store. Yes, they have a quaint selection of practical rustic finds you won't want to miss. 

Lyssie Dining Collection, $550; Rectangular Farmhouse Pendant Lamp, $250; Espresso Wire Samuel Baskets, $23

Branded: Fixer Upper
This decor site has a pretty big cool-girl following, but if you peruse the site, there's some really cool Waco-like Knick knacks to be found, too. 

Joss & Main Constance 6-Piece Basket & Bottle Set, $29; Joss & Main Larissa Pitcher, $36; Joss & Main Home Letter Block, $37

Branded: Fixer Upper
For all those perfectly-imperfect finishing touches (reclaimed wood, gunmetal, distressed oak etc.), you're sure to find it here.

Dot & Bo Elio Bar Chair, $316; Reclaimed Wood Serving Tray, $69; Omaha Bench Distressed Cherry Oak, $478

Branded: Fixer Upper
For basics that are far from basic, this is the place. Everything, from water carafe's to kitchen gadgets, have shabby chic written all over it. 

Brass Plant Markers, $50; Stillwater Carafe, $24; Magnetic Kitchen Timer, $16

Branded: Fixer Upper
Who knew that this well-priced brand (sold at the one and only Costco) serves up a bevy of farmhouse-inspired goods?

BUY IT: Kirkland's Distressed Blue Metal Chair, $120; Kirkland's Coppery Beverage Stand Set With Mason Jars, $28; Kirkland's Wood Face Hanging Wall Clock, $45

Branded: Fixer Upper
Good ol' Walmart, we can always count on you. That goes double if you narrow in on their Better Homes and Gardens furniture line, which, btw, is giving us major Joanna Gaines vibes, no?  

Baxton Studio Lancashire Rustic Industrial Console Table, $165; Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Wine Cabinet, $415; Better Homes and Gardens Bryant Dining Table, $199

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

