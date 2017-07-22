You know Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Not only are they the cutest couple ever, they're also pretty darn talented. If you've ever tuned into their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper (who hasn't?), you know Chip does the heavy lifting and Joanna takes over in the design department. And speaking of design: You're probably also familiar with their very specific farmhouse-inspired aesthetic.

Let's just say that at the end of each and every episode you're left with a hankering to seriously redecorate your entire home.

But since we can't all make it to Waco, Texas to browse Magnolia Market for ourselves, we've curated a list of stores that will help you get that Fixer Upper look you're after.