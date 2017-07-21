The Walking Dead almost didn't make its splashy return to San Diego Comic-Con after the death of stuntman John Bernecker following an on-set injury.

"John passed away this week after he was injured doing something he loved, helping tell stories that excite, entertain and help give people escape," showrunner Scott M. Gimple told the packed Hall H crowd. "He helped make movies and shows for people like everybody in this room. John was someone beloved in the stunt community, someone who trained other people and helped them break into the business."