The Walking Dead almost didn't make its splashy return to San Diego Comic-Con after the death of stuntman John Bernecker following an on-set injury.
"John passed away this week after he was injured doing something he loved, helping tell stories that excite, entertain and help give people escape," showrunner Scott M. Gimple told the packed Hall H crowd. "He helped make movies and shows for people like everybody in this room. John was someone beloved in the stunt community, someone who trained other people and helped them break into the business."
"He was living his dream and he helped other people do the same thing," Gimple continued. "We didn't really know if we should do this panel today, but we wanted to be here for you. And we wanted to tell you about John. And we wanted to show what we've all been working on: Here is the trailer to season eight of The Walking Dead."
At the start of the Fear the Walking Dead panel, moderator Chris Hardwick iniatiated a moment of silence to honor Bernecker.
Bernecker, whose other credits included 24:Legacy, Scream Queens and Into the Badlands, as well as movies such as Logan, The Fate of the Furious Marvel's upcoming Black Panther, died following a mishap fall on set of AMC's The Walking Dead season eight. The series halted production for several days following the accident.
