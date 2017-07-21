Gwen Stefani's Makeup Artist Shares His 32-Second Face Trick

After decades in the beauty business, you pick up on a few tricks…especially if you're Gwen Stefani's main makeup artist, Gregory Arlt.

Even though he's created several looks on a mix of celebs, including Angelina Jolie, Dita von Tease and Susan Lelechi Watson, the Mac Cosmetics pro artist has a few tips to make sure anyone touched by his magic mascara wand comes out as an "A+ version of themselves."

"I'm like the beauty exorcist," he said. "I like to pull the beauty out of somebody as opposed to put it on them."