Justin Bieber Banned From Performing in China for "Bad Behavior"

China is sending a message to Justin Bieber: it's too late to say sorry.

As the 23-year-old Grammy winner wraps up his Purpose World Tour, Beijing officials have made it clear that the Canadian native is not welcome on the country's stages any time soon.

According to multiple reports and translations, a Chinese Believer contacted the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture to inquire about why Bieber has not had any shows scheduled in the Chinese capital.

"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer," the bureau said in a statement shared online.

"In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers," the statement continued. "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public."