Alexa Chung Poses Topless for Love Magazine

Alexa Chung has let her (Skars)gård down!

The British model and fashion designer posed topless for Love magazine along with models Ashley Graham and Doutzen Kroes. In the photo, French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier captured Chung in a black-and-white shot wearing a pair of simple dark-washed jeans and a jeweled belt.

The image was revealed on Demarchelier's Instagram last week, where he also shared photos of Sally Field and Susan Sarandon for this month's issue of the magazine.

Chung is no stranger to the fashion world. With success from earlier collaborations, the fashion icon decided to do a collection all of her own. Her label, Alexachung, launched in early June after appearing in her first-ever runway show.

She says, "The collection was us finding our feet and identifying the type of clothes that will become the cornerstone for future collections."