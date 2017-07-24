Alexa Chung Poses Topless for Love Magazine

Alexa Chung, Love Magazine

Patrick Demarchelier / Love Magazine

Alexa Chung has let her (Skars)gård down!

The British model and fashion designer posed topless for Love magazine along with models Ashley Graham and Doutzen Kroes. In the photo, French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier captured Chung in a black-and-white shot wearing a pair of simple dark-washed jeans and a jeweled belt.

The image was revealed on Demarchelier's Instagram last week, where he also shared photos of Sally Field and Susan Sarandon for this month's issue of the magazine.

Chung is no stranger to the fashion world. With success from earlier collaborations, the fashion icon decided to do a collection all of her own. Her label, Alexachung, launched in early June after appearing in her first-ever runway show.

She says, "The collection was us finding our feet and identifying the type of clothes that will become the cornerstone for future collections."

Nicole Kidman, Love Magazine

Love Magazine

The confident photo comes only a week after the model split from ex-boyfriend Alexander Skarsgård. A source told E! News exclusively that "no one cheated on anyone," adding that "it was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."

The True Blood star was questioned about their relationship a couple weeks earlier when he was a guest on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. When a caller questioned him about marriage rumors, host Andy Cohen pressed him for an answer.

Skarsgård laughed off the rumors, saying he wasn't aware of the wedding, "but if it's in a gossip magazine, I guess it's probably true, so I better get started."

The last time the couple was photographed was in early May walking in New York City, only a day after the 2017 Met Gala.

