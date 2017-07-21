Happy birthday, Prince George!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child and future heir to the British throne turns 4 Saturday and, following tradition, Kensington Palace has released a new portrait of the little boy in celebration.

The picture is a close-up of George smiling wide while wearing a white and blue vertically striped button-down shirt. It is one of his most joyful-looking public photos—and capturing kids' smiles on camera is not easy. Chris Jackson, Getty Images' Royal Photographer, took the picture at Kensington Palace at the end of June.