There's a new heel in town! Classic black is out, and the white pump is in.

Zendaya has been traveling the world (with the help of stylist Law Roach), sporting the same Le Silla white pump (originally $567) with everything, from designer garb at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to semi-casual ensembles during her Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour. This versatile heel can match with almost any color, and the pointed toe gives off a more classic feel than, say, a platform or round-toe heel (they also make your legs look longer and leaner than any other heel style).