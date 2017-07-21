David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
There's a new heel in town! Classic black is out, and the white pump is in.
Zendaya has been traveling the world (with the help of stylist Law Roach), sporting the same Le Silla white pump (originally $567) with everything, from designer garb at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to semi-casual ensembles during her Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour. This versatile heel can match with almost any color, and the pointed toe gives off a more classic feel than, say, a platform or round-toe heel (they also make your legs look longer and leaner than any other heel style).
If you're unsure on how to style such a standout shoe, this heel literally goes with everything. You can wear it with a pair of skinny jeans and a T-shirt, bright trousers or a cute dress.
Keep scrolling to see how the actress (and other celebs) wear the trend.
Zendaya keeps it playful at a Spider-Man: Homecoming press event, pairing her white pumps with a yellow and black striped sweater and blue tulle skirt, an outfit reminiscent of her Disney days playing Rocky Blue on her hit show Shake It Up. This look could work for a nice lunch date with friends, but since it's summer you might want to ditch the long sleeves for a tank top or T-shirt.
Still keeping it fun but adding a more sophisticated element, Zendaya shows that white pumps can complement a pair of bright trousers and a flamingo sweater. Who knew? It's the perfect date night look!
The actress takes Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in this white-hot ensemble, pairing her off-the-shoulder Ralph and Russo dress with her Le Silla pumps, proving that the heel can complete any casual or high-fashion look.
Swapping out couture for this menswear-inspired look, Zendaya keeps her outfit semi-casual by pairing skinny jeans and a cropped tuxedo jacket with her signature white heels for an ultra-feminine take on the trend. She shows these heels are perfect for any street-style ensemble.
Here, she pairs the heels with a striped, midi dress with thin, floral straps, revealing that not only do these pumps go with any color or silhouette, but they can also match just about any pattern.
In a look fit for royalty, she pairs her white pumps with this gorgeous, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo, giving us a regal style that could work for a summer wedding or fancy dinner party.
MORE CELEB PROOF
If all the ways Zendaya styles her La Silla pumps are not enough, take inspiration from these other stars, who also jumped on the white-heels train. They may not be wearing the same brand as the singer-actress, but they make the look work, too!
The actress and activist keeps it chic, pairing a white pump with a striped midi-length skirt and a simple, black, one-shoulder top. The white in the skirt and shoes pulls everything together.
BB Pumps, $595
Lill Pump, $25
Taking the pump to the streets in this all-white look, the model is sporting a see-through ruffled dress over a mini skirt for a girly take on the classic shoe.
Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $120
For a relaxed ensemble fit for any daytime outing, the actress and singer dresses down the white pump by pairing them with a bold top and black jeans combo.
Decollete 554, $675
Daisie Pump, $90
The actress shows off her killer legs (made even longer by the pointy-toe structure of the heel) in this all-white ensemble. The bright, red lip adds some contrast at the premiere of her new film Atomic Blonde.
Gianvito Pumps, $695
Lamiss Patent Heel Pump, Was: $49, Now: $30
When shopping for white pumps (or any heel for that matter), make sure to look for a shoe that is both chic and comfortable, because it might look cute with any ensemble, but by the end of the day, you won't be able to feel your feet. Zendaya's pick from Le Silla not only added some height to her frame (not that she needs it; she's 5'10) with a five-inch heel, but it also has a plush sole that provides comfort.
Toss aside your go-to black heels and get yourself a pair of white-hot pumps!