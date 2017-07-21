Michael Bluth has turned to a life of crime! Well, his family was already involved in shady dealings on Arrested Development, but this time it's Jason Bateman who's breaking bad in Netflix's Ozark.

Ozark stars Bateman as a Chicago financial advisor who has secretly been laundering money for a drug kingpin. Things take a turn—as they are bound to do in a TV show about normal folks and drug dealers—and Bateman's character, Marty Byrde, takes his family to the Ozarks, a mountain region primarily in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Once there, it's not smooth sailing and he tangles with local drug dealers and a gang who wants his money. Oh, and the FBI is on his tail.