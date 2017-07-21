Descendants Stars In and Out of Costume: See the Cast's Epic Transformations

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

You don't need a Fairy Godmother to create TV movie magic.

Descendants 2 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. across six networks—ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies—and E! News thought it would be fun to look at what the cast looks like in and out of costume. Remove Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson's candy-colored wigs, for example, and born baddies Mal and Evie look almost angelic. (Almost.)

"Dove is so fun because she's like a princess," costume designer (and Project Runway alum) Kara Saun tells Just Jared Jr. "It's all very embellished fabrics and very delicate, and all colors you would not expect to see Mal in. Every time you see her she's literally in a different outfit."

Mal's changing costumes mirror her character's journey. "Throughout the movie you see the transformation in her style from being the princess to going back to the [Isle of the Lost]," she says of the former villain, now a student at Auradon Prep. "She's grown and she's transformed."

Here's what the rest of the cast—from both movies—looks like on- and off-screen:

Photos

Descendants 2 Red Carpet Premiere

Descendants On and Off Screen, Dove Cameron

Disney Channel/David Bukach; Getty Images

Dove Cameron as Mal

Remove the purple wig and she's no longer rotten to the core.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel; Getty Images

Cameron Boyce as Carlos

Without the bleached hair, he doesn't look so evil after all.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Sofia Carson

Disney Channel/ABC

Sofia Carson as Evie

Even the Evil Queen can't deny her beauty.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Boo Boo Stewart

Disney Channel

Booboo Stewart as Jay

Is the actor stealing style cues from his mischievous character?

Descendants On and Off Screen, China Anne McClain

Disney Channel/ABC

China Anne McClain as Uma

Is Ursula's daughter singing "What's My Name?" because she's having an identity crisis?

Descendants On and Off Screen, Mitchell Hope

Disney Channel/ABC

Mitchell Hope as Ben

He looks ferocious on- and off-screen.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Brenna D'Amico

Disney Channel/ABC

Brenna D'Amico as Jane

Is the Fairy Godmother responsible for her transformation?

Descendants On and Off Screen, Thomas Doherty

Disney Channel/ABC; Instagram

Thomas Doherty as Harry

Hook's son will reel you in with his smouldering stare.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Dianne Doan

Disney Channel/ABC

Dianne Doan as Lonnie

Mulan's daughter brings honor to her family, on- and off-camera.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Dylan Playfair

Disney Channel/ABC

Dylan Playfair as Gil

Like Gaston, he's got the confidence to pull off any look.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Sarah Jeffery

Disney Channel/ABC

Sarah Jeffery as Audrey

Sleeping Beauty's daughter is a beauty in any scenario.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Jedidiah Goodacre

Disney Channel/ABC

Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad

There's a reason he plays Prince Charming's son.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Anna Cathcart

Disney Channel/ABC

Anna Cathcart as Dizzy

The actress goes from geek to chic!

Descendants On and Off Screen, Zachary Gibson

Disney Channel/ABC

Zachary Gibson as Doug

Dopey's son looks anything but dopey IRL.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Kristin Chenoweth

Disney Channel/ABC

Kristin Chenoweth as Maleficent

The Mistress of All Evil couldn't look sweeter on the red carpet.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Maz Jobrani

Disney Channel; Getty Images

Maz Jobrani as Jafar

Did the Genie grant his wish to become a good man?

Descendants On and Off Screen, Wendy Raquel Robinson

Disney Channel/ABC

Wendy Raquel Robinson as Cruella de Vil

No fur for her! The villain looks angelic at the premiere.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Dan Payne

Disney Channel

Dan Payne as Beast

Ironically, he's furrier off-screen.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Kathy Najimy

Disney Channel; Getty Images

Kathy Najimy as Evil Queen

Who is the fairest one of all? (Trick question: It's the same person.)

Descendants On and Off Screen, Melanie Paxson

Disney Channel

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

With a flick of her wand—and a bibbidi bobbidi boo—she can change her entire look.

Descendants On and Off Screen, Keegan Connor Tracy

Disney Channel

Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle

She's the belle of the ball, no matter where she goes.

Right after the movie ends, Disney Channel will air the first episode of Raven's Home.

The Descendants 2 soundtrack, featuring 11 songs, is available now.

