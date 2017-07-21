You don't need a Fairy Godmother to create TV movie magic.
Descendants 2 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. across six networks—ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies—and E! News thought it would be fun to look at what the cast looks like in and out of costume. Remove Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson's candy-colored wigs, for example, and born baddies Mal and Evie look almost angelic. (Almost.)
"Dove is so fun because she's like a princess," costume designer (and Project Runway alum) Kara Saun tells Just Jared Jr. "It's all very embellished fabrics and very delicate, and all colors you would not expect to see Mal in. Every time you see her she's literally in a different outfit."
Mal's changing costumes mirror her character's journey. "Throughout the movie you see the transformation in her style from being the princess to going back to the [Isle of the Lost]," she says of the former villain, now a student at Auradon Prep. "She's grown and she's transformed."
Here's what the rest of the cast—from both movies—looks like on- and off-screen:
Disney Channel/David Bukach; Getty Images
Remove the purple wig and she's no longer rotten to the core.
Disney Channel; Getty Images
Without the bleached hair, he doesn't look so evil after all.
Disney Channel/ABC
Even the Evil Queen can't deny her beauty.
Article continues below
Disney Channel
Is the actor stealing style cues from his mischievous character?
Disney Channel/ABC
Is Ursula's daughter singing "What's My Name?" because she's having an identity crisis?
Disney Channel/ABC
He looks ferocious on- and off-screen.
Article continues below
Disney Channel/ABC
Is the Fairy Godmother responsible for her transformation?
Disney Channel/ABC; Instagram
Hook's son will reel you in with his smouldering stare.
Disney Channel/ABC
Mulan's daughter brings honor to her family, on- and off-camera.
Article continues below
Disney Channel/ABC
Like Gaston, he's got the confidence to pull off any look.
Disney Channel/ABC
Sleeping Beauty's daughter is a beauty in any scenario.
Disney Channel/ABC
There's a reason he plays Prince Charming's son.
Article continues below
Disney Channel/ABC
The actress goes from geek to chic!
Disney Channel/ABC
Dopey's son looks anything but dopey IRL.
Disney Channel/ABC
The Mistress of All Evil couldn't look sweeter on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Disney Channel; Getty Images
Did the Genie grant his wish to become a good man?
Disney Channel/ABC
No fur for her! The villain looks angelic at the premiere.
Disney Channel
Ironically, he's furrier off-screen.
Article continues below
Disney Channel; Getty Images
Who is the fairest one of all? (Trick question: It's the same person.)
Disney Channel
With a flick of her wand—and a bibbidi bobbidi boo—she can change her entire look.
Disney Channel
She's the belle of the ball, no matter where she goes.
Article continues below
Right after the movie ends, Disney Channel will air the first episode of Raven's Home.
The Descendants 2 soundtrack, featuring 11 songs, is available now.