You don't need a Fairy Godmother to create TV movie magic.

Descendants 2 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. across six networks—ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies—and E! News thought it would be fun to look at what the cast looks like in and out of costume. Remove Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson's candy-colored wigs, for example, and born baddies Mal and Evie look almost angelic. (Almost.)

"Dove is so fun because she's like a princess," costume designer (and Project Runway alum) Kara Saun tells Just Jared Jr. "It's all very embellished fabrics and very delicate, and all colors you would not expect to see Mal in. Every time you see her she's literally in a different outfit."

Mal's changing costumes mirror her character's journey. "Throughout the movie you see the transformation in her style from being the princess to going back to the [Isle of the Lost]," she says of the former villain, now a student at Auradon Prep. "She's grown and she's transformed."

Here's what the rest of the cast—from both movies—looks like on- and off-screen: