Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Honeymoon Album

Earlier this week,Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich embarked on a picture-perfect tropical honeymoon in the beautiful Seychelles archipelago in Africa.
The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and Canadian hockey player had wed in a field near her parents' home in Idaho earlier this month.
The two have shared gorgeous photos from their honeymoon on Instagram. Hough and Laich are seen frolicking on the beach, enjoying a romantic brunch, showcasing plenty of PDA and of course, there was dancing.
"Everything's better with you! #honeymoon," Hough wrote, alongside a pic of the two posing on a rock by the sea.
And they're off!
"And so it begins... #honeymoon," Hough wrote.
"I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon," Laich wrote.
Looks like someone lost her top...
"That view though......we might never leave #honeymoon," Laich wrote.
Hough showcases her rock-hard abs and her bikini body.
Julianne's view isn't so bad either.
Julianne looks fresh-faced.
"Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' #honeymoon," Hough wrote.
Kisses!
Can't have a honeymoon with Julianne Hough and no dancing...
"Fitness should never be a chore, if it is you are doing it wrong," Laich wrote. "Working out should be fun and something that invigorates and inspires you to become your best self! It should be something you look forward to as a part of your day......even on your honeymoon! #barbellJules."
The two enjoy their time together on a secluded beach.
The two get playful in the ocean.
The two strike a pose.
The two pose on a yacht.
Julianne celebrates her 29th birthday.
Happy wife, happy life.
Hough also got a bit naughty—she celebrated her 29th birthday in her birthday suit, so to speak, which was also captured on camera.
Hats off to my beautiful wife @juleshough - wishing you the happiest of birthdays today!" wrote Laich, 34. "You are full of so much goodness and love, your joy is contagious, and I am so grateful that it's me you choose to spend your life with! You are the best part of every single day, happy birthday babe, ❤️B! #honeymoonbirthday."