Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Honeymoon Album

Earlier this week,Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich embarked on a picture-perfect tropical honeymoon in the beautiful Seychelles archipelago in Africa.

The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and Canadian hockey player had wed in a field near her parents' home in Idaho earlier this month.

The two have shared gorgeous photos from their honeymoon on Instagram. Hough and Laich are seen frolicking on the beach, enjoying a romantic brunch, showcasing plenty of PDA and of course, there was dancing.

"Everything's better with you! #honeymoon," Hough wrote, alongside a pic of the two posing on a rock by the sea.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Bon Voyage!

And they're off!

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Welcome!

"And so it begins... #honeymoon," Hough wrote.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

I Spy...

"I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon," Laich wrote.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Oops?

Looks like someone lost her top...

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

That View

"That view though......we might never leave #honeymoon," Laich wrote.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Bikini Body

Hough showcases her rock-hard abs and her bikini body.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Nice View

Julianne's view isn't so bad either.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

No Makeup

Julianne looks fresh-faced.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Brunchin'

"Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' #honeymoon," Hough wrote.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

PDA Alert

Kisses!

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Dancing Through Life

Can't have a honeymoon with Julianne Hough and no dancing...

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Work It

"Fitness should never be a chore, if it is you are doing it wrong," Laich wrote. "Working out should be fun and something that invigorates and inspires you to become your best self! It should be something you look forward to as a part of your day......even on your honeymoon! #barbellJules."

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Getting Playful

The two enjoy their time together on a secluded beach.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Got My Seat

The two get playful in the ocean.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Handsome Couple

The two strike a pose.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Going Boating

The two pose on a yacht.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Cute Pair

"Everything's better with you! #honeymoon," Hough wrote.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Happy Birthday

Julianne celebrates her 29th birthday.

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Honeymoon

Instagram

Happy Wife

Happy wife, happy life.

Hough also got a bit naughty—she celebrated her 29th birthday in her birthday suit, so to speak, which was also captured on camera.

Hats off to my beautiful wife @juleshough - wishing you the happiest of birthdays today!" wrote Laich, 34. "You are full of so much goodness and love, your joy is contagious, and I am so grateful that it's me you choose to spend your life with! You are the best part of every single day, happy birthday babe, ❤️B! #honeymoonbirthday."

TAGS/ Julianne Hough , Honeymoon , Top Stories , Dancing With The Stars
