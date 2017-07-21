Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Honeymoon Album

Earlier this week,Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich embarked on a picture-perfect tropical honeymoon in the beautiful Seychelles archipelago in Africa.

The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and Canadian hockey player had wed in a field near her parents' home in Idaho earlier this month.

The two have shared gorgeous photos from their honeymoon on Instagram. Hough and Laich are seen frolicking on the beach, enjoying a romantic brunch, showcasing plenty of PDA and of course, there was dancing.

"Everything's better with you! #honeymoon," Hough wrote, alongside a pic of the two posing on a rock by the sea.