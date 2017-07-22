What do you do when your fiance has sacrificed himself to the Speed Force?

Apparently, you become a boss. At least that's what Iris (Candice Patton) appears to be doing in a brand new trailer for season four of The Flash, which debuted today at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer shows the team struggling without Barry (Grant Gustin), who left his girlfriend and his team behind in order to save Central City from total devastation.

Of course, some new bad guy is now also interested in devastating Central City if he doesn't get his hands on the Flash, so it's up to Iris to lead the team in getting Barry back. Iris even gets to do the opening monologue, and it's actually all we've ever wanted