Also in the trailer, we see the gang's epic Ghostbusters Halloween costumes, a tense moment or two between Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Steve (Joe Kerry) and learn that the new monster isn't after Will but "everyone else."

Oh, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fans will NOT be disappointed as we are given our first glimpse of the fan-favorite in the new season at the end of the trailer, as we learn Mike (Finn Wolfhard) hasn't given up hope on finding his friend.

Netflix's official description of the new season follows: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgan and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."