March 25, 2015 was the day hearts broke 'round the world—the day when Zayn Malik abruptly exited One Direction.
In an honest interview with U.K.-based paper The Sun, Louis Tomlinson opened up about any bad blood between himself and his former bandmate.
Tomlinson admitted that it was one of his late mother Johannah Deakin's final wishes for him to see Malik again. "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f--king short.'" Deakin passed away in December 2016 at the age of 42 after a long battle with leukemia.
"My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted," he admitted, adding that he has always been very open in talking about how close he was with his mother. When Malik made his exit, it was clear that there were some harsh feelings between the former friends.
Malik and Tomlinson were, arguably, the closest pair of the five members of One Direction. "Zayn was always good for me in the band because he was my go-to if I wanted to p--s around, lark around," he said. "I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn."
Just months after he left the band, Malik fired off a tweet aimed at Tomlinson for attacking his producer pal Naughty Boy. "@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?" he wrote. The tweet was the last public exchange the pair had before Deakin passed away and Malik tweeted his support: "Love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers."
One year later, in May 2016, Zayn told NME that he felt iced out by his former bandmates. He said that he spoke with Liam Payne and he "tried to have contact" with the others "but nobody's reached out."
Speaking about the seemingly hostile feud between the two, Tomlinson has now said that he "can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right." With hopes to clear up any "animosity" between the two, Tomlinson met with Malik to talk things through and revealed that the meeting was "nice."
In the end, Tomlinson confessed that they "will always have that love for each other. I can't speak on behalf of him, but we really care about each other."
Tomlinson is now working on his first solo album that he has said will be very honest and listeners "won't have to read between the lines." If his next single is titled "Bromance,"we'll all know who it's about.