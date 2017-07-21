March 25, 2015 was the day hearts broke 'round the world—the day when Zayn Malik abruptly exited One Direction.

In an honest interview with U.K.-based paper The Sun, Louis Tomlinson opened up about any bad blood between himself and his former bandmate.

Tomlinson admitted that it was one of his late mother Johannah Deakin's final wishes for him to see Malik again. "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f--king short.'" Deakin passed away in December 2016 at the age of 42 after a long battle with leukemia.