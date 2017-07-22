Once Upon a Time's Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) is trading in his hook for cuffs when the ABC fantasy drama returns for its seventh season on Oct. 6, as the fan-favorite pirate is now a police officer. (And with this new storyline a thousand fan fictions were born!)
The first trailer for season seven debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, giving fans their first look at Hook's new job as the show undergoes its new beginning after the departure of Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Jared Gilmore.
As the voice-over in the trailer puts it, "it's all about the begin...again."
Aside from Hook in a uniform (#blessed), the trailer also gives fans their first look at the new characters joining the revamped season seven: Dania Ramirez as Cinderella, Rose Reynolds as Alice, Reign's Adelaide Kane's as Cinderella's stepsister Drizella, Mekia Cox as Tiana and Gabriella Anwar's Lady Tremaine (aka Cinderella's wicked stepmother). And The Walking Dead's Andrew J. West makes his debut as the grown-up version of Henry (Gilmore).
And fret not, we do get quick glimpses of Regina (Lana Parrilla) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle), although, fair warning, they really are quick.
Still, anyone else get chills when the trailer promised the following: "A new curse awakens. A new hero rises. The legend of good vs. evil reborn."