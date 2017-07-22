Meet Officer Hook!

Once Upon a Time's Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) is trading in his hook for cuffs when the ABC fantasy drama returns for its seventh season on Oct. 6, as the fan-favorite pirate is now a police officer. (And with this new storyline a thousand fan fictions were born!)

The first trailer for season seven debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, giving fans their first look at Hook's new job as the show undergoes its new beginning after the departure of Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Jared Gilmore.

As the voice-over in the trailer puts it, "it's all about the begin...again."