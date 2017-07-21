Princess Charlotte Throws a Tantrum During Helicopter Tour in Germany

Even royal kids need a minute.

It's been a long five days for Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all of whom are finishing up their week-long tour of Poland and Germany. While the royal pair's two children are among the most well-behaved (even shaking hands with officials and accepting bouquets!), the youngsters are not immune from having typical kid moments.

Such was the case Friday in Hamburg when the family's youngest, 2-year-old Charlotte, was spotted having a mini tantrum while the family gathered to visit an Airbus training facility, one of the few events on the schedule that included the two children.