After 20 years without the Princess of Whales, fans from all over the world will get the chance to feel a bit closer to Princess Diana thanks to a new Buckingham Palace display.

As the two-decade anniversary of her death quickly approaches, the palace will host a physical tribute to the people's princess using her personal and typically private items, including her ballet shoes and an old school lunch box.

The palace released a preview of the exhibit, which will be located in the Music Room, one of the State Rooms open to the public as part of Buckingham Palace's summer opening. Thanks to a newly released preview photo of the exhibit, fans can get their first look at Diana's desk originally located in her sitting room in Kensington Palace. There the royal would write letters and read official briefings.

However, touches of her personal life can be found all over it, from the frames filled with photos of her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry to a silver Cartier calendar gifted to her by former President Ronald Reagan and former First Lady Nancy Reagan.