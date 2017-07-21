Linkin Park Cancels Tour After Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park will not continue their North American tour following frontman Chester Bennington's death.

The 41-year-old singer's body was found in his Los Angeles home Thursday. He died of an apparent suicide by hanging.

Linkin Park was supposed to begin the North American leg of their One More Light tour on July 27, in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Special tour guests were to include Machine Gun Kelly, One OK Rock and Snoop Dogg.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," Live Nation said in a statement to E! News Friday.

The morning of Chester's death, the band released a new music video for their song "Talking to Myself," which features past tour footage.