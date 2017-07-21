Will Smith Reacts to Viral Uncle Phil Comparison Photo

Is Will Smith turning into Uncle Phil? If he is, he seems to be cool with it.

In March, Smith shared a GoPro video of himself bungee jumping. The video and screenshots of it went viral due to the fact that with his gray facial hair and shaved head, he is the spitting image of the late James Avery, who played his uncle on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the '90s.

A Huffington Post reporter asked Smith about the comparisons at the Bright press conference at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Thursday.

"I don't know if you saw, but a lot of fans isolated one moment where they said you reminded them of..." the reporter began.

"Uncle Phil!" said Smith.