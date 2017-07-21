FX
Forget the bees and the clowns (well, really you can't), American Horror Story season seven is "not COLONY," Ryan Murphy tweeted before the reveal. "It's not HIVE. It's not ANN COULTER."
It's American Horror Story: Cult. The new season kicks off earlier than usual, this time on Tuesday. Season seven premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.
Murphy revealed the new theme, and then FX launched a creepy as hell site where you can get updates. There are clowns and bees involved. Is it a clown and bee cult? Is it a Twisty the Clown cult? Is the Oprah Winfrey' "BEES!" GIF involved somehow? So many questions.
It's time. Join us. https://t.co/5mqb4AQFjt #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/1uEEDJjUpX— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 21, 2017
"Here we go: AHS7 CULT," Sarah Paulson tweeted. "S--t goes down. Woof." The show's official Twitter account revealed the teaser trailer. Warning, there are lots of clowns involved. Lots. Of. Clowns.
After the title reveal, Murphy then took to Twitter to reveal even more details. Are you ready?
Um, duh. The title for season seven is American Horror Story: Cult. This is one creepy cult.
Murphy revealed the 11-episode season will be set in Michigan. He previously revealed it takes place the night of the 2016 presidential election. The co-creator previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
Murphy quickly revealed Sarah Paulson would be in season seven, which is generally a forgone conclusion. She's one of the leads. After he announced the title, Murphy revealed Paulson's character is named Ally.
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads of the season. Peters is playing somebody named Kai, Murphy said. And to Murphy on Twitter, "This is his heaviest season yet," meaning you'll get a lot more Evan Peters this year.
Lady Gaga, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared in American Horror story: Roanoke, will not be in season seven.
Teen Wolf and Scream Queens veteran Colton Haynes will appear in AHS: Cult. Of course details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Murphy welcomed him to the troupe on Instagram.
Leslie Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular, re-teams with the creator for AHS: Cult. "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," Murphy posted on Instagram.
Did you miss the homicidal clown played by John Carroll Lynch on Freak Show? No? Too bad. Twisty's presence will clearly be felt, as evidenced by all those clowns. Murphy also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a Twisty comic book.
Mare Winningham, a veteran of AHS: Coven, Freak Show and Hotel, will be back in some form or another. Murphy revealed her involvement on Twitter and teased there will be more familiar faces back in the fold as well.
Scream Queens star Billie Lourd makes her jump from Murphy's Fox series to his FX hit. Not much is known about her character, but her arrival was teased with an Instagram shot featuring Lourd with white hair. "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy teased.
AHS veteran Frances Conroy will be back in some form or another. She previously appeared in seasons one, two, three, four and six and played everything from a cannibal hillbilly to the Angel of Death to the iconic Myrtle Snow.
Known for comedies Parks and Recreation, Difficult People and his own show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner is going dramatic for the new season of AHS. He'll appear as a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character.
American Horror Story: Roanoke breakout Adina Porter is back in the fold. Naturally her character is being kept under wraps. It is American Horror Story, after all.
Lena Dunham will guest star in AHS: Cult, making it her first TV gig since Girls wrapped up. Murphy tweeted about her involvement, saying, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
American Horror Story: Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back in the fold for Cult. Who's he playing? That's a very good question.
OK, this isn't exactly about American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson was asked by a fan on Twitter if she missed Jessica Lange, her costar for the first four seasons. And Paulson's answer? It's going to break your heart: "More than I can say," she responded. No, you're crying.
But there's one thing we don't know: Who is the woman in the photo at top of this story? Why is she among the clowns? Tell us your theories below.
American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.