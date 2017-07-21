Forget the bees and the clowns (well, really you can't), American Horror Story season seven is "not COLONY," Ryan Murphy tweeted before the reveal. "It's not HIVE. It's not ANN COULTER."

It's American Horror Story: Cult. The new season kicks off earlier than usual, this time on Tuesday. Season seven premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Murphy revealed the new theme, and then FX launched a creepy as hell site where you can get updates. There are clowns and bees involved. Is it a clown and bee cult? Is it a Twisty the Clown cult? Is the Oprah Winfrey' "BEES!" GIF involved somehow? So many questions.