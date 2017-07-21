O.J. Simpson's friend says the retired NFL star will visit the grave of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson when he is released from prison later this year.

The 70-year-old was on Thursday granted parole after serving nine years in jail for a botched robbery and is set to be freed as early as October. In 1995, O.J. was famously acquitted of the murder of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman in what was dubbed the "trial of the century."

O.J. told the parole board he would like to spend as much time as possible with his children and his friends after his release. Two of his pals, Henry Johnson from Miami, where O.J. lived before his 2007 arrest for robbery, and Tom Scotto, from Reno, Nevada talked to Good Morning America Friday about his life after jail.

"Well, he's going to go to Florida," Tom said. "There's several options actually. I heard somebody say he'll go to Tampa but he's not going to go to Tampa. But we have several options we're talking about. We first have to go to Florida, report to the parole board, I'm sure and then from there, we're going to go visit his sister in California, we're going to do a road trip. He wants to visit all the people that died while he was in prison and pay his respects. He wants to visit his daughter's grave. He wants to visit Nicole's grave and we're just going to spend time with family out there."

"He's going to visit Nicole's grave?" anchor David Muir asked.

"Yes," Tom replied, nodding.