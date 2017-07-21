Husband and wife? Yes. Swingers? Jada Pinkett Smith wishes!

Rumors that the Girls Trip star and her longtime husband Will Smith enjoy swinging in their spare time have followed the couple for years, but the actress is closing the door on that claim.

"I'm like, 'Yo, I wish! I wish," she enthusiastically responded to a fan caller during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Meanwhile, co-star Queen Latifahwas jokingly bummed.

"I always admired that about y'all," she quipped. "I compare you with every relationship that I'm in."