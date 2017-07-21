Charles Sykes/Bravo
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Husband and wife? Yes. Swingers? Jada Pinkett Smith wishes!
Rumors that the Girls Trip star and her longtime husband Will Smith enjoy swinging in their spare time have followed the couple for years, but the actress is closing the door on that claim.
"I'm like, 'Yo, I wish! I wish," she enthusiastically responded to a fan caller during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Meanwhile, co-star Queen Latifahwas jokingly bummed.
"I always admired that about y'all," she quipped. "I compare you with every relationship that I'm in."
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
While they don't entertain other couples in their bedroom, there is something else Jada credits for making their marriage last for two decades.
"I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together. We love to learn together and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. I guess that's the secret," she explained. "We just really like each other."
Yes folks—it's as simple as that. However, while their relationship is the stuff of Hollywood dreams, the mom of two doesn't want her famous daughter Willow Smith, 16, to follow exactly in her footsteps.
"I'd have to be very careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married," the actress, who was a bride at 26, told Hoda Kotb on her SiriusXM show, The Hoda Show. "I would just talk to her and say...'There's no rush; there's a lot of life to live.'"
Meanwhile, while things are good with Will, Jada understands that they have to put in the work. "We're getting to a place of a new understanding," she told Kotb of the current stage of her marriage. "As you get older, everything is changing. Everything. So there's a lot of check-ins, a lot of redefining."