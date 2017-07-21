Nick Carter Gets Emotional Talking About Family on Boy Band

Who can blame Nick Carter for being emotional this week?

On Thursday's episode of ABC's Boy Band, 16-year-old contestant Jaden Gray discussed his tumultuous relationship with his father, who has been in and out of jail throughout his "whole" childhood in Compton. Bursting into tears, Jaden recalled, "He would call me and he would tell me, like, 'Just keep your head up.' To know that he went from not even caring to teaching me every day—while being in this situation, to keep my head up and keep going—is the best thing, because I thought that would never happen. But to see it happen is the most amazing thing."

Jaden sang alongside Mikey Jimenez, 17, Brady Tutton, 15, and Dorian Tyler, 15, and their cover of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" spoke to Nick in particular. "I understand exactly what you're going through when it comes to having a hard upbringing in a family," the Backstreet Boys singer told Jaden. "No matter what happens, or what they say or do, you still love them."