Did Cara Delevingne Just Release the Song of the Summer? Listen Now!

Cara Delevingne can sing.

Of course, fans of the supermodel-turned-actress and general multi-hyphenate already knew this. She's lent her angelic voice to jam sessions with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran and sang with Pharrell Williams for a Chanel short film in 2014.

But now, Delevingne is back on the music scene with her first official song featured on the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets soundtrack, which she just so happens to co-star in as well. Released Thursday afternoon, the tune is called "I Feel Everything" and no surprise here— it's super catchy.

It's not necessarily something you'd expect to fit with an epic sci-fi drama, but reports state Cara's single will play after the credits.