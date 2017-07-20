Amber Portwood is making it clear that things with Matt Baier aren't what they used to be.
Just a couple weeks after Teen Mom OG concluded its latest season, one cast member is speaking out about her highly publicized relationship.
During a special "This Life #YouLive" episode with Dr. Drew Pinsky and special co-host Mike Catherwood, Amber explained that things are still tense with Matt.
"Matt right now is actually in Las Vegas. He's living there. At this point in time, we are talking but we are not talking in a sense that we're getting back together. We argue too much," she confessed. "We are not living together. We haven't lived together in now almost two months."
Amber continued, "I broke up with him before we went on Family Boot Camp."
As viewers know, this season of Teen Mom OG captured the pair's volatile moments including allegations of cheating, Xanax use and much more.
Ultimately, Amber decided to take a stand and focus on her well-being.
"I personally am just trying to better myself in a situation that really put me down and a situation that I kind of just lost myself and my independence as a woman, as a person because I was too focused on Matt so I'm trying to find me first before I even think about getting in another relationship," she explained to Dr. Drew. "We still talk because love doesn't just shut off like that. That's not how it works."
Amber added, "I'm doing good myself and that's all that really matters."
While viewers watched the former couple most recently argue over loans and financial issues, Amber explained that getting her money back isn't a priority.
As for all those other headlines surrounding their relationship, the woman behind Forever Haute boutique has tried to ignore all the chatter.
"Honestly, you just get to a point when you're done hearing things and you just start to not care in a relationship and I think that's what started happening to me and him," Amber revealed. "I started not to care anymore about the relationship like you should. I put a wall up so I wouldn't get hurt again pretty much."