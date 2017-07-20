Amber Portwood is making it clear that things with Matt Baier aren't what they used to be.

Just a couple weeks after Teen Mom OG concluded its latest season, one cast member is speaking out about her highly publicized relationship.

During a special "This Life #YouLive" episode with Dr. Drew Pinsky and special co-host Mike Catherwood, Amber explained that things are still tense with Matt.

"Matt right now is actually in Las Vegas. He's living there. At this point in time, we are talking but we are not talking in a sense that we're getting back together. We argue too much," she confessed. "We are not living together. We haven't lived together in now almost two months."

Amber continued, "I broke up with him before we went on Family Boot Camp."