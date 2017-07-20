Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!
What's next for O.J. Simpson?
The 70-year-old former football star was granted parole today after serving nine years behind bars at a Nevada prison for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy, burglary and coercion for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room. O.J. was visibly emotional as four parole commissioners granted him parole today, meaning he'll soon be a free man.
So what else went down during the intense hearing? And what is the father of Ron Goldman saying about the shocking news?
