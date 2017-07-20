MTV
Teen Wolf has taken the stage at SDCC for the final time.
The cast—including movie star Dylan O'Brien—took over Hall H for one last panel ahead of the final 10 episodes, and it was an hour filled with emotions, tears, and surprises for the thousands of fans in the room.
O'Brien, who was somewhat of a surprise panelist, was joined by fellow cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelly Hennig, Khylin Rambo, Cody Christian, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, returning star Charlie Carver, and creator Jeff Davis.
The panel was moderated by Davis, Ponzio, and Ashby, and most of it was spent reminiscing as the cast looked back on seven years of working together and clearly tried not to cry.
While most of the panel was a look back at the series as opposed to a tease for the final episodes, we did learn a few things. With help from video intros from Tyler Hoechlin and Colton Haynes, we saw sneak peeks of the highly-anticipated returns of both Derek Hale and Jackson Whitmore.
Derek has been after someone who's mass murdering werewolves (hello, Grandpa Argent!) and terrifying cirminals in the process, and Jackson returns with Ethan (Carver) to find Scott McCall. Unfortunately, they run into exactly the wrong person when they show back up in Beacon Hills.
Of course, we also got a brand new shiny trailer for the final 10, which reveals that Gerard is building an army to hunt down all the werewolves, with his eye on Scott's pack. There's some action, some kissing, some slo-mo walking, a whole lot of danger, and Stiles in an FBI vest, which is really all we've ever wanted, so this is sure to be a great final season.
Teen Wolf premieres Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on MTV.