Teen Wolf has taken the stage at SDCC for the final time.

The cast—including movie star Dylan O'Brien—took over Hall H for one last panel ahead of the final 10 episodes, and it was an hour filled with emotions, tears, and surprises for the thousands of fans in the room.

O'Brien, who was somewhat of a surprise panelist, was joined by fellow cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelly Hennig, Khylin Rambo, Cody Christian, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, returning star Charlie Carver, and creator Jeff Davis.

The panel was moderated by Davis, Ponzio, and Ashby, and most of it was spent reminiscing as the cast looked back on seven years of working together and clearly tried not to cry.