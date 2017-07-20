Lily Collins Spotted With Mystery Man on Romantic Vacation in Italy

BACKGRID
When in Italy...
It appears Lily Collins might have a new man in her life, and he goes by the name of Jason Vahn! The To the Bone star was photographed vacationing on the island of Ischia near Naples, where she was joined by Jason for some fun in the sun.
According to Just Jared, Collins and Vahn—a Los Angeles-based financial advisor—actually attended high school together. It's been ten years since they graduated from the elite Harvard Westlake school in the City of Angels, so it's almost certain this pair had plenty to catch up on.
The potential couple appeared in great spirits as they indulged in a little local shopping. In separate photos shared by the outlet, Vahn wrapped his arms around Collins' shoulders and kissed her on the neck.
For the daytime outing, the brunette actress sported a denim shift dress while Jason wore a basic white T-shirt and denim shorts.
Neither Lily or Jason have commented publicly on the nature of their relationship, but she posted plenty of photos from their getaway to Instagram. "In Ischia, every hour is golden hour. But sadly now it's time to go. Until next time...," Lily captioned a selfie.
Aside from her on-again, off-again relationship with English actor Jamie Campbell Bower and a possible fling with Nick Jonas back in 2016, the 28-year-old has shied away from discussing the particulars of her romantic life.
Earlier this year, Collins opened up about the influence her famous parents (singer Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman) have on who she chooses to date. "I find that I'm really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well," Lily shared on The Talk.
"And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it's ok to be independent and also need someone at the same time," she continued. "I kinda get to be both."