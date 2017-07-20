Lily Collins Spotted With Mystery Man on Romantic Vacation in Italy

When in Italy...

It appears Lily Collins might have a new man in her life, and he goes by the name of Jason Vahn! The To the Bone star was photographed vacationing on the island of Ischia near Naples, where she was joined by Jason for some fun in the sun.

According to Just Jared, Collins and Vahn—a Los Angeles-based financial advisor—actually attended high school together. It's been ten years since they graduated from the elite Harvard Westlake school in the City of Angels, so it's almost certain this pair had plenty to catch up on.

The potential couple appeared in great spirits as they indulged in a little local shopping. In separate photos shared by the outlet, Vahn wrapped his arms around Collins' shoulders and kissed her on the neck.

For the daytime outing, the brunette actress sported a denim shift dress while Jason wore a basic white T-shirt and denim shorts.