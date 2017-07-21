Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!
The Bella Twins may be back in the ring together very soon!
E! News sat down with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella at Comic-Con yesterday and Brie revealed that, while she and hubby Daniel Bryan "definitely" want more kids, her WWE return will come first!
"Definitely, but I have to make a comeback to wrestling before," Brie told us exclusively. "I miss that ring."
And Nikki will definitely be by her sister's side when she makes her comeback to the ring.
"And I need my little tag team partner Nikki!" Brie gushed. "But I told Bryan, I was just like, listen I want a second one…because he's like let's do it when Birdie's nine months! I was like, ‘Whoa. You're not the one who gets pregnant and goes through the labor. So no.' But I'm like I really wanna make a comeback back to wrestling and especially with Nikki. I feel like the Bella Twins need to be back in the ring together again. So I said after that we'll start back in making about baby.
