The Bella Twins may be back in the ring together very soon!

E! News sat down with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella at Comic-Con yesterday and Brie revealed that, while she and hubby Daniel Bryan "definitely" want more kids, her WWE return will come first!

"Definitely, but I have to make a comeback to wrestling before," Brie told us exclusively. "I miss that ring."

And Nikki will definitely be by her sister's side when she makes her comeback to the ring.