Hit or Hype: Celeb Pros Debunk 6 Skin-Care Trends

Makeup magic exists! At the same time, there's only so much beauty products can do.

While some tools will definitely help with imperfections, others can be just pure marketing fluff—even if your favorite celebs are paid to promote them on Instagram. So do the face mists models like Miranda Kerr swear by really hydrate…or are they just expensive water bottled up in nice spray bottles? Are pore strips, beloved by Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell, worth it…or are they just for acne-prone teens? Is Jessica Alba being fooled by the promise of light therapy?