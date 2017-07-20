"We're home!"

Yes, you are, Heffer. Yes, you are.

Nickelodeon has finally released the first look at the highly-anticipated TV movie revival of the beloved '90s Nicktoon Rocko's Modern Life, and it sure does not disappoint. Making its debut during the show's panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, the teaser gives fans a taste of what's in store when the film makes its debut on the cable network in 2018. And as promised, the entire original original voice cast is back for a victory lap.