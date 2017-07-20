Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon
"We're home!"
Yes, you are, Heffer. Yes, you are.
Nickelodeon has finally released the first look at the highly-anticipated TV movie revival of the beloved '90s Nicktoon Rocko's Modern Life, and it sure does not disappoint. Making its debut during the show's panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, the teaser gives fans a taste of what's in store when the film makes its debut on the cable network in 2018. And as promised, the entire original original voice cast is back for a victory lap.
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling picks up where the series left off in 1996, with Rocko, Heffer and Filburt being blasted into outer space. Back on Earth and in their home of O-Town, Rocko and his pals must readjust to the social and technological realities of the modern age. However, Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world. Good luck, buddy!
The revival reunites original cast members Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Doug Lawrence (Filbert) and Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head) with featured series creator Joe Murray and Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling director Cosmo Segurson. Additional cast members include Linda Wallem, Jill Talley, Joe Murray and Steve Little.
Are you looking forward to a new adventure with Rocko? Sound off in the comments below!
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling will debut on Nickelodeon in 2018.