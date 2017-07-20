Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ''Fast Approaching'' an Engagement

It's been almost nine months since Prince Harry sparked dating rumors with Meghan Markle, and as we've reported before, they only continue to grow closer and more serious.

Case in point: An insider close to the red-headed royal told E! News he's "fast approaching" an engagement with the Suits actress...but worry not! We're told they have absolutely no plans to secretly elope.

"It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," the insider added. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."