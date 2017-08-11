Selena Gomez and These Other Stars' Reactions to Winning First Teen Choice Awards Were Just Adorable

Surf's up! Selena GomezMiley Cyrus and Rihanna are among the nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place this Sunday, isn't their first rodeo.

Selena is nominated for a whopping eight awards this year—including for more than her music or acting work; In addition to categories such as Choice Summer Female Artist, she is also up for Choice Instagrammer, Choice Snapchatter, Choice Style Icon, Choice Female Hottie and Choice Changemaker. She won her first Teen Choice Award in 2009 and has won a total of 15, including the honorary Ultimate Choice Award that she received in 2014.

Miley won her first Teen Choice Award in 2007 and has a total of nine. This year, she is nominated for Choice Summer Female Artist and Choice Summer Song for "Malibu."

Rihanna is nominated for Choice Style Icon, Choce Female Hottie and Choice Pop Song for "Love on the Brain." She has won five Teen Choice Awards in the past.

Selena Gomez, Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/TCA 2009/Getty Images for Fox

Selena Gomez

The star won her first three Teen Choice Award in 2009, for Choice Summer TV Star: Female for both Wizards of Waverly Place and Princess Protection Program, Choice Red Carpet Fashion Icon Female and Choice Celebrity Dancer. 

Miley Cyrus, Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The star won her first Teen Choice Award in 2007 for Hannah Montana and won the same honor in the next couple of years. She has won a total of nine Teen Choice Awards.

Rihanna, Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rihanna

The singer in the press room at the 2006 Annual Teen Choice Awards after winning Choice Music R&B Artist and Choice Music Breakout.

Article continues below

Orlando Bloom, Johnny Depp, Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/TCA 2009/Getty Images for Fox

Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp

Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp both won their first Teen Choice Awards in 2006; they shared the honor of Choice Movie Fight/Action Sequence with for their performances in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Ashton Kutcher, Teen Choice Awards

Steve Grayson/WireImage

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher won his first Teen Choice Award in 2003...three actually, for Choice TV Actor - Comedy for his role of Kelson on That '70s Show and Choice TV Reality/Variety Host and Choice Reality Hunk for Punk'd.

Adam Sandler, Teen Choice Awards

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adam Sandler

In 2001, Adam Sandler picked up his first Teen Choice Award for Choice Comedian. He went on to win the same award the following year and in 2004. He also won Choice Movie Hissy Fit for Anger Management in 2003 and Choice Movie Actor - Comedy for his role in 50 First Dates in 2004.

Article continues below

Lindsay Lohan, Teen Choice Awards

KMazur/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan

In 2004, the actress won her first Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress - Comedy for her role in Mean Girls. She also won Choice Movie Blush and Choice Breakout Movie Star - Female, plus Choice Movie Hissy Fit for her performance in Freaky Friday.

Matt LeBlanc, Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Fox

Matt LeBlanc

The year 2002 was the year of Friends; The actor was voted TV - Choice Actor, while co-star Jennifer Aniston won her first Teen Choice Award for TV - Choice Actress. Friends won TV - Choice Comedy.

Mandy Moore, Teen Choice Awards

SGranitz/WireImage

Mandy Moore

The actress and co-star Shane West won their first Teen Choice Awards in 2002 for Film - Choice Chemistry for A Walk to Remember.

Article continues below

Mike Myers, Teen Choice Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Mike Myers

The actor won his first Teen Choice Award in 2000 for Film - Choice Sleazebag for his role of Fat Bastard in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Jim Carrey, Teen Choice Awards

Chris Weeks/Liaison

Jim Carrey

The funnyman won his first Teen Choice Award in 2000 for Film - Wipeout Scene of the Summer for Me, Myself and Irene.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Teen Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Rachael Leigh Cook

In 1999, the actress shared the award for Film - Sexiest Love Scene with her She's All That co-star Freddie Prinze Jr.

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kardashian and Jenner Sisters

Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian won Choice TV: Female Reality/Variety Star every year between 2010 and 2014 and shared the prize with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner during the last two years during that time period.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards will be hosted by John Cena and Victoria Justice and will feature performances from Louis Tomlinson, rapper KYLELil YachteyRita Ora and French Montana.

In addition, Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal and Marshmello are confirmed to appear.

Maroon 5 will be presented with the Decade Award.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 13 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

