For Raven, the following rules must be followed if you ever visit her real-life home: "Ask before you put your feet on anything. If you've been there more than once, don't ask where anything is. You should already know. Three, don't complain or get out!" Can we get that last one emblazoned on a t-shirt?

As for Anneliese, a few of her rules of her "nice Jewish household" seem pointed at a particular person in her life: her boyfriend!

"The toilet seat has to be down," she said. "My boyfriend leaves his shoes everywhere and i finally put the kibosh on that."