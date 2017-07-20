Welcome to Raven's new home.
A decade after That's So Raven ended, Raven Baxter is once again back on the Disney Channel, with Raven's Home, the network's highly anticipated sequel series, officially set to debut on Friday, July 21. But before you start celebrating and making a mess, you should know there are some rules to follow in this household, ran by BFFs Raven and Chelsea, who are both single mothers raising their kids together.
Ahead of the series premiere, stars Raven Simoné and Anneliese van der Pol revealed their own house rules exclusively to E! News.
YouTube
For Raven, the following rules must be followed if you ever visit her real-life home: "Ask before you put your feet on anything. If you've been there more than once, don't ask where anything is. You should already know. Three, don't complain or get out!" Can we get that last one emblazoned on a t-shirt?
As for Anneliese, a few of her rules of her "nice Jewish household" seem pointed at a particular person in her life: her boyfriend!
"The toilet seat has to be down," she said. "My boyfriend leaves his shoes everywhere and i finally put the kibosh on that."
To hear more from Raven and Anneliese about the rules they had to abide by growing up, press play on the video above.
In the new series, Raven and Chelsea raise their children together while living in the same house. Issac Ryan Brown is playing Booker, one of Raven's twins who has inherited her physic ability, while Navia Robinson plays Nia, his twin sister. Meanwhile, Jason Maybaum is taking on the role of Chelsea's son Levi, and Sky Katz will be playing Tess, Booker and Nia's best friend and neighbor.
Raven's Home premieres Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, following the premiere of the highly anticipated Descendants 2.